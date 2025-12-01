225th (Nov 2025) edition of PreSense | Editorial on Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 + Cover Story 1 on Dr Ambedkar’s last speech in Constituent Assembly + Cover Story 2 on 150 years legacy of Vade Mataram + Prince cartoon + Freedom fighter Shirish Kumar + Constituion Day 2025 + Session on Indian Constitution at NIMS University

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am happy to present the 225th (Nov 2025) edition of PreSense , which has another tremendous amount of meaningful content.

During November, the nation witnessed the thrilling Assembly elections in Bihar. Beyond all poll predictions, NDA swept the polls to form the Government. The Editorial analyses the insights.

The whole Nation celebrated the Constitution Day on 26th November and 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram. Our first cover story summarizes Dr BR Ambedkar's final speech in the Constituent Assembly after presenting the Draft Constitution. The Second Cover Story deals with the history of the Vande Mataram song.

Other Highlights:

Prince Cartoon

Freedom Fighter Shirish Kumar

Review of the Nov 2010 edition of PreSense

Report on Constitution Day celebration

Session on the Indian Constitution at NIMS University, Jaipur

See you next month with more inspiring content.