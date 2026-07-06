Launch of Prime Point Foundation on 20th Dec 1999

Prime Point Foundation Enters 27th Year: 26 Years of Selfless Service to India

Twenty-six years ago, a small dream took root in Chennai—and today, that dream stands tall as a beacon of selfless, non-commercial service to the nation.

Today, on 6th July 2026, Prime Point Foundation (PPF) proudly steps into its 27th year of service. What began as a quiet endeavour to transform communication in India has blossomed into a lifelong legacy of impact, nation-building, and digital innovation.

The Foundations of a Vision: 20th December 1999

Prime Point Foundation was formally inaugurated on 20th December 1999 at Hotel Palmgrove, Chennai, with a simple yet powerful vision: to promote communication awareness.

We were blessed to be launched by the internationally renowned "Father of the Indian Green Revolution," Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, alongside the then Chairman of Indian Bank, Shri T.S. Raghavan, in the presence of dear well-wishers who believed in our spark.

The Foundation was formally registered on 5th July 2000. Shri S. Narendra, the then Information Advisor to the Prime Minister—and my communication Guru—graciously agreed to be our Co-Trustee, guiding me with wisdom, warmth, and unmatched intellect.

As we look to the future, the legacy transitions beautifully to the next generation. In 2022, Priyadharshni Rahul, Supreme Court Advocate and a passionate pillar of all our initiatives, joined the Foundation as a Trustee, bringing renewed vigour and vision. Today, she leads us forward as the President of the Prime Point Foundation, steering our mission into a new era.

Pioneering the Digital Age When India Crawled on 18 kbps

Way back in 2000, when India was taking its very first tentative steps into the internet age—and we all crawled along on agonisingly slow 18 kbps modems—the Foundation dared to look ahead. We conducted landmark seminars, including one at Anna University, on how the internet would completely revolutionise the global media landscape. Many mocked us then, dismissing it as a far-fetched, impossible idea. Today, that "far-fetched idea" is the oxygen of the modern world.

We didn't stop there. We started online discussion groups in 1998—even before Yahoo and Google introduced theirs—to bring global media professionals together. In 2002, we launched a digital newsletter ahead of its time, and in 2005, we became one of the earliest podcasters in India and the world. We believed in the future of technology long before it arrived.

PreSense and Sansad Ratna: Nurturing Positive Journalism and Governance

In 2006, upon a gentle, inspiring suggestion by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, we birthed our digital-only eMagazine, PreSense, dedicated entirely to positive journalism. In July 2008, Dr Abdul Kalam himself launched the first cartoon with Prince as a cartoon character. drawn by Triambak Sharma. Today, with immense pride and profound gratitude, we can share that PreSense is the oldest continuously published digital magazine in India, having never missed a single monthly edition in 20 years. Our pages have been graced by exclusive interviews with towering visionaries like Dr. Abdul Kalam, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, and the Father of the Modern Internet, Vinton Cerf.

In 2009, inspired once again by Dr. Kalam, we began a journey to honor India's top-performing Parliamentarians. In 2010, Dr. Kalam himself inaugurated our first Sansad Ratna Awards ceremony—a sacred moment forever etched in our hearts. From then until 2025, across 15 pristine ceremonies, we have presented 143 awards to dedicated MPs and Parliamentary committees. In this very year of 2026, we are on track to cross the historic 150-award milestone.

A Legacy Built Entirely on Love and Volunteerism

Beyond PreSense and the Sansad Ratna Awards, the Foundation’s hands have quietly nurtured multiple seeds for societal good:

As we stand on the threshold of our 27th year, we look back with humility. None of our initiatives is commercial. We have never accepted a single advertisement in PreSense, nor do we chase financial profit. The Prime Point Foundation remains, above all, a soulful platform to quietly nurture and develop leaders for India's future.

I bow with deepest gratitude to every single volunteer—the wise seniors and the passionate young hearts—every supporter, and every well-wisher who has walked this path with us, asking for nothing in return but the progress of our nation.

Thank you for 26 years of trust, belief, and shared dreams. The journey continues.

Prime Point Srinivasan

prpoint@gmail.com



