233rd (July 2026) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on four Varnas + Cover Story on Jantar Mantar Stir and the lessons to be learnt + Interview with former Chief Election Commissioner of India T S Krishna Murthy + Talent gaps in India + Freedom Fighter Jagannatha Iyer of Tamil Nadu + Prince cartoon + Awards to our Editorial team members + Review of July 2006 edition of PreSense.

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am pleased to present the 233rd (July 2026) edition of PreSense, featuring another rich array of meaningful content.
I am very happy that this month, we are also releasing this edition with an audio version.
The ancient scriptures have been misinterpreted from British days to divide people. Right from the Vedas and Bhagavad Gita era, people are to be treated based on Guna and Karma. The editorial deals elaborately with this.
The recent Jantar Mantar stir has raised a lot of questions. The Cover Story deals with the lessons to be learnt by all political parties from this stir.
Other Highlights:
Prince cartoon
Exclusive interview with T S Krishna Murthy, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India
Freedom Fighter: Jagannatha Iyer
Review of the July 2006 edition of PreSense
Guest column on the talent gaps in India
We also attach herewith the edition in pdf format. This can also be downloaded from the link:
https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/
Audio version of the eMagazine
https://tinyurl.com/aMagazine0726
As always, we value your feedback at editor@corpezine.com and encourage you to share PreSense with your network.
See you next month with more inspiring content.
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