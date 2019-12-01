Sunday, December 1, 2019

153rd (Nov 2019) edition of eMagazine PreSense: Editorial on the importance of EQ + Cover story on Plastic Pollution + How to reduce the risk of Dementia + Constitution day + many more

Editorial Team of eMagazine PreSense is pleased to release the 153rd (Nov 2019) broadly with the following contents:

1.  Editorial : Susan Koshy writes on 'Ímportance of Emotional Quotient'

2. Cover Story : Susan Koshy writes on 'Plastic Pollution - a A ticking time bomb'.

3.  Health : Dr R Lakshmi Narasimhan writes on 'Reducing the risk of Dementia'(Guest article)

4.  Activities of PreSense initiatives:  Next General Political Leaders (NGPL) celebrated Constituion Day + Digital Journalists Association of India (DiJAI) organised a Conclave on Digital Journalism jointly with MMA + Digital Security Association of India (DiSAI) observed Digital Security day.

5.  Triambak's Prince cartoon

The edition may be downloaded from the link


We are confident that you will enjoy this edition too.  Please share this with your contacts and interested persons.

