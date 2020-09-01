Tuesday, September 1, 2020

162nd edition (Aug 2020) of eMagazine PreSense - Editorial on banning political activissm in educational institutions + Cover Story on NEP 2020 + Raising oil prices + memorable experiences + Reports on Saturday Talk series and Sangamam + many more.

On behalf of Editorial Team of eMagazine PreSense, I am plesed to release the 162nd (Aug 2020)  edition broadly with the following contents.

Editorial : Ms Susan Koshy writes on the banning of political activism in educational institutions.

Cover Story : Ms Susan Koshy writes in detail on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with views from experts. 

Nation :  Mr T N Ashok writes on the raising oil prices in India, while the price is crashing at global level. 

Legal : Mr V Rajendran writes on the recent debate on contempt of court. 

Anecdote : Mr T N Ashok  shares his past experience when he covered Earth Summit, Rio De Jeneiro, in  June 1992 as PTI correspondent. 

Prince cartoon : Usual Prince cartoon from Triambak.

In addition, we also share the links of all our Zoom events.

The eMagazine may also be downloaded from the link

http://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0820.pdf

We are confident that you will continue to enjoy this edition too.  Please share your feedback to editor@corpezine.com.

