162nd edition (Aug 2020) of eMagazine PreSense - Editorial on banning political activissm in educational institutions + Cover Story on NEP 2020 + Raising oil prices + memorable experiences + Reports on Saturday Talk series and Sangamam + many more.

On behalf of Editorial Team of eMagazine PreSense, I am plesed to release the 162nd (Aug 2020) edition broadly with the following contents.
Editorial : Ms Susan Koshy writes on the banning of political activism in educational institutions.
Cover Story : Ms Susan Koshy writes in detail on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with views from experts.
Nation : Mr T N Ashok writes on the raising oil prices in India, while the price is crashing at global level.
Legal : Mr V Rajendran writes on the recent debate on contempt of court.
Anecdote : Mr T N Ashok shares his past experience when he covered Earth Summit, Rio De Jeneiro, in June 1992 as PTI correspondent.
Prince cartoon : Usual Prince cartoon from Triambak.
In addition, we also share the links of all our Zoom events.
