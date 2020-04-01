157th (March 2020) edition of eMagazine PreSense: Editorial - corona challenge & opportunities + Cover Story 1 - Impact of corona crisis in the economy + Cover Story 2 - Coronavirus vs Mankind + Cover Story 3 - Immunity through traditional methods + History of Pandemics + The lady who tweeted from PM's Twitter handle + Many more

We are pleased to release the 157th (March 2020) edition of eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents :





1. Editorial : K. Srinivasan writes on how corona challenge can be converted into an opportunity;





2. Cover Story 1 : Susan Koshy presents an exclusive interview with Mr M R Sivaraman (Former Revenue Secretary to Governent of India and Former Executive Driector of IMF) on the impact of corona crisis on Indian economy and his suggestions to face the impact;





3. Cover Story 2 : Dr R Jagannathan writes on the technical aspects of how corona virus attacks human beings;





4. History of Pandemics that affected the world in the past.





5. Cover Story 3 : Views of Dr D Velayudham, Siddha Doctor on the traditional methods of developing immunity;





6. Featuring Sneha Mohandoss, who tweeted from Prime Minister's Twitter handle under #SheInspiresUs project of PM;





7. Triambak's cartoon





PreSense appeals to all our readers to contribute liberally to PM CARE Fund to support the fight against Corona. Details are given in the edition.





This edition may also be downloaded from the following link.





http://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0320.pdf



