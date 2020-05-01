158th edition (April 2020) of eMagazine PreSense: Editorial on Suspension of MPLads + Cover story based on Post Covid19 Challenges and Opportunities + Expert views on Research, MSMEs and health + Review of Parliament performance upto Budget 2020 + Announcement about NGPL Certificate Course + Prince cartoon

Editorial team of eMagazine PreSense is pleased to release the 158th (April 2020) edition broadly with the following contents:





1. Editorial : K. Srinivasan writes on the impact of suspension of MPLads for two years on rural development.





2. GCover Story 1 : Priyadharshni Rahul and K. Srinivasan write on the perceptions shared by the respondents in a quick sample survey conducted by PreSense on the impact of Covid19. The perceptions were validated with domain experts. Their intereviews are also carried here.





3. Cover Story 2: Prof. G Ramesh (IIM Bangalore) explains the impact on MSMEs and soolutions to manage the crisis.





4. Cover Story 3: Dr A V Srinivasan (Internationally renowned neurologist) explains the impact on people who are addicted to smoking and drinking, and provides solution to come out of addiction after lockdown.





5. Cover Story 4: Prof. Damodharan (IIT, Madras) explains as to how the Government can make use of this opportunity and focus more on Research and innovation,





(All the above three interviews were taken by Susan Koshy over phone)





6. Nation: G Priyadharshni Rahul analyses the perormance of the Parliament and the Members upto the end of Budget Session 2020.





7. Triambak's Prince cartoon





8. Announcement: NGPL announces the launch of a Certificate Course on "Polity, Governance and Politics".





The eMagazine may also be downloaded from the following link.





http://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0420.pdf?i=1



