159th (May 2020) edition of eMagazine PreSense : Editorial on the ignored plight of migrant workers + Cover Story on Laughter as the greatest medicine + Online certificate course for young politicians by NGPL + Performance of Parliament Standing Committees + 20 Lakh crores stimulus package + many more

We are pleased to release the 159th (May 2020) edition of eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents.





1. Editorial : Susan Koshy writes on the Ignored plight of our 'Migrant' workers.





2. Cover Story : Susan Koshy writes on Laughter as the greatest medicine on earth.





3. Nation : K. Srinivasan writes on the performance of Departmentally Related Standing Committees (DRSC) of Indian Parliament.





4. K. Srinivasan writes on the online certificate course conducted by NGPL and PreSense for young political aspirants and leaders.





5. Prof. K Prabhakar writes on the 20 lakh croes stimulus package announced by Governmetn of India.





6. Trimbak's cartoon. (first time you will find the cartoon characters wearing masks)





7. During May, NGPL organised various Webinars involving senior political leaders for the benefit of public jointly with MMA. Details are shared.





This edition may also be downloaded from the following link.





http://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0520.pdf



