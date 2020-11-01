164th (Oct 2020) edition of PreSense: Editorial on the urgent need for banning onlime gambling + Cover Story on Farm Bill 2020 + National Education Conclave + many more







164th (Oct 2020) edition of eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents:

1. Editorial: K. Srinivasan and V Rajendran writes on the need for urgent banning of online gambling.

2. Cover Story : T N Ashok writes on the recent Farm Bill 2020.

3. Feature report: K. Srinivasan reports the deliberations of National Education Conclave 2020 held through Zoom organised by this eMagazine PreSense.

4. Reports on the various online activities.

5. Triambak's Prince cartoon.

This edition may be downloaded from the following link.

http://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense1020.pdf

Please share with your contacts. Please send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com.







