Meet New meeting Join a meeting 11 of 39,558 165th (Nov 2020) edition of PreSense: Editorial on the need to provide Siddha medical system , the satus it deserves | Cover Story on new age political strategists |Indo-US Relations in the Biden regime | Ethics in Politics | Nobel Laureates 2020 | many more

Editorial Team of PreSense is pleased to release the 165th (Nov 2020) edition of eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents:
Editorial: K. Srinivasan and Susan Koshy writes on the need for providing the traditional Siddha Medical system, the status it deserves.
Cover Story: K. Srinivasan writes on the new age Political Consultants, who manage the poll campaigns for political parties.
International: T N Ashok writes on the future of Indo-US relations, when the Biden regime takes over.
Events: G Priya Dharshnini Rahul writes the report on the Panel discussion on "Ethics in Politics"participated by Justice Shri A K patnaik and Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab.
International: Prof. Dr R Jagannathan writes on the Nobel Laureates 2020.
Triambak's Prince cartoon and the reports on the events organised by PreSense.
