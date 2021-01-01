166th edition of eMagazine PreSense (Dec 2020) | Editorial on the year ahead + Cover Story on 'Simultaneous Elections' + Exclusive interviews with Dr Sam Pitroda and Ms Priyanka Chaturvedi MP + The new corona virus + Many more

Editorial Team of PreSense wishes all readers a Happy New Year 2021

We are pleased to release the 166th (Dec 2020) edition of our eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents.

1. Editorial : Susan Koshy writes a review of the year 2020 and the year ahead 2021.

2. Cover Story : K. Srinivasan discusses about the feasibility of conducting "Simultaneous Elections" (One Nation, one Election) based on the various Committee reports.

3. Exclusive : Susan Koshy writes the excerpts from the interview of Dr Sam Pitroda, Father of Indian Telecom Revolution.

4. Exclusive : Priyadharshni Rahul gives the excerpts from the interview of Ms Priyanka Chaturvedi, Member of Parliament.

5. Health : Dr R Jagannathan writes on the mutated variant of the corona virus and the vaccination.

6. Reports on the online events held by this eMagazine PreSense.

7. Triambak's Prince cartoon.

This edition may be downloaded from:

http://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense1220.pdf

Please share and give us the feedback to editor@corpezine.com.