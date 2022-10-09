Sunday, October 9, 2022

Two eBooks containing the Cover Stories published in 2020 and 2021 launched - free download available

7:49 PM

Please read the ebooks and watch the launch proceedings (links given below) 

Prime Point Foundation has brought out  two eBooks containing the #CoverStories published in eMagazine PreSense  in 2020 and 2021.  Shri Dhananjay Mahadik, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) released them through Zoom sitting at Kolhapur on 5th October 2022.  Shri T S Krishnamurthy, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India presided over the event.  

The launch proceedings of the ebook, including the inspiring speeches of Shri Dhananjay Mahadik MP and Shri T S Krishnamurthy may be watched from the link.

https://youtu.be/imGrYq81KS8

These two ebooks may be downloaded from the following links.

PreSenses Speaks - Cover Stories 2020

http://www.prpoint.com/publication/coverstories2020.pdf

PreSense Speaks - Cover Stories 2021

http://www.prpoint.com/publication/coverstories2021.pdf

