 Two eBooks containing the Cover Stories published in 2020 and 2021 launched - free download available

Prime Point Foundation has brought out two eBooks containing the #CoverStories published in eMagazine PreSense in 2020 and 2021. Shri Dhananjay Mahadik, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) released them through Zoom sitting at Kolhapur on 5th October 2022. Shri T S Krishnamurthy, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India presided over the event.

The launch proceedings of the ebook, including the inspiring speeches of Shri Dhananjay Mahadik MP and Shri T S Krishnamurthy may be watched from the link.

https://youtu.be/imGrYq81KS8

These two ebooks may be downloaded from the following links.

PreSenses Speaks - Cover Stories 2020

http://www.prpoint.com/publication/coverstories2020.pdf

PreSense Speaks - Cover Stories 2021

http://www.prpoint.com/publication/coverstories2021.pdf

