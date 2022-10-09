 Two eBooks containing the Cover Stories published in 2020 and 2021 launched - free download available

Please read the ebooks and watch the launch proceedings (links given below)
Prime Point Foundation has brought out two eBooks containing the #CoverStories published in eMagazine PreSense in 2020 and 2021. Shri Dhananjay Mahadik, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) released them through Zoom sitting at Kolhapur on 5th October 2022. Shri T S Krishnamurthy, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India presided over the event.
These two ebooks may be downloaded from the following links.
PreSenses Speaks - Cover Stories 2020
http://www.prpoint.com/publication/coverstories2020.pdf
PreSense Speaks - Cover Stories 2021
http://www.prpoint.com/publication/coverstories2021.pdf
Please watch the launch event proceedings in YouTube (Inspiring speeches of Shri Dhananjay Mahadik MP and Shri T S Krishnamurthy)
