188th (Oct 2022) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on the present status of opposition parties + Cover Story on Meditation and clinical applications + 5G Mobiles + Rishi Sunak + Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) + Freedom fighter Tantia Tope + Prince cartoon

We are pleased to release the 188th (Oct 2022) edition of our eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents:

Editorial :  Ramesh Sundaram writes on the present status of opposition parties in India.  The audio version of the editorial may be listened from

https://youtu.be/UHKGQQU6j0o

Cover Story: Prime Point Srinivasan writes on how meditation helps in clinical applications, based on the interview with Shri Yogacharyan Suresh Veera (Senior Yoga Teacher) and Dr A V Srinivasan (International renowwned neurologist).

Freedom fighters : C Badri writes on Tantia Tope, Hero of 1857 revolt.  

International :  Priyadharshni Rahul writes on Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of UK.

Technology : R Nurullah writes on how the 5G will have impact on the society and whether we need to change the mobile devices.

National:  Recently International Monetary Fund (IMF) praised India's " Direct Benefit Transrer" (DBT)  as 'Logistical Marvel' and desired that other countries should learn from India.  C Badri writes on DBT.

Our usual Prince cartoon by Triambak Sharma.

This edition may also be downloaded from

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense1022.pdf

We are confident that you will continuye to enjoy this edition too.  Please share this edition with your contacts.  Please send your commetns and feedback to editor@presense.in


