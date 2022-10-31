188th (Oct 2022) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on the present status of opposition parties + Cover Story on Meditation and clinical applications + 5G Mobiles + Rishi Sunak + Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) + Freedom fighter Tantia Tope + Prince cartoon





We are pleased to release the 188th (Oct 2022) edition of our eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents:

Editorial : Ramesh Sundaram writes on the present status of opposition parties in India. The audio version of the editorial may be listened from

Cover Story: Prime Point Srinivasan writes on how meditation helps in clinical applications, based on the interview with Shri Yogacharyan Suresh Veera (Senior Yoga Teacher) and Dr A V Srinivasan (International renowwned neurologist).

Freedom fighters : C Badri writes on Tantia Tope, Hero of 1857 revolt.

International : Priyadharshni Rahul writes on Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of UK.

Technology : R Nurullah writes on how the 5G will have impact on the society and whether we need to change the mobile devices.

National: Recently International Monetary Fund (IMF) praised India's " Direct Benefit Transrer" (DBT) as 'Logistical Marvel' and desired that other countries should learn from India. C Badri writes on DBT.

Our usual Prince cartoon by Triambak Sharma.

This edition may also be downloaded from

We are confident that you will continuye to enjoy this edition too.




