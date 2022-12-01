189th (Nov 2022) edition of PreSense | Editorial on release of Rajiv killers + Cover Story on Fake news + Constitution Day event + Hair donation + Unknown facts about Nobel Prize + Digital Currency by RBI + Freedom fighter Tilka Manhji + Prince cartoon and many more

On behalf of Editorial team, I am pleased to release the 189th (Nov 2022) edition of our eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents:

1. Editorial : Prime Point Srinivasan writes on the impact of Supreme Court orders to release Rajiv killers.

2. Cover Story : Ramesh Sundaram writes on the Fake News and Fact checking, based on an exclusive interview with Induja Raghunathan, Fact checking expert and trainer.

3. A report on the Constitution Day celebration and release of eBook containing the Parliamentary speeches of Ms Supriya Sule.

4. International : Prof. Dr R Jagannathan writes on the methodology and selection process of Nobel Prize.

5. Nation : Na. Vijayashankar, Cyber Law expert writes on the Digital currency released by RBI.

6. Freedom fighters: C Badri wirtes on the less known freedom fighter and tribal leader Tilka Manhji.

7. Ignited Minds: Priyadharshni Raghul writes on the concept of Hair donation featuring Suparna Gangal of Pune.

8. Triambak's Prince cartoon

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense1122.pdf

