Thursday, December 1, 2022

189th (Nov 2022) edition of PreSense | Editorial on release of Rajiv killers + Cover Story on Fake news + Constitution Day event + Hair donation + Unknown facts about Nobel Prize + Digital Currency by RBI + Freedom fighter Tilka Manhji + Prince cartoon and many more

5:34 PM  ,  No comments

On behalf of Editorial team, I am pleased to release the 189th (Nov 2022) edition of our eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents:

1. Editorial : Prime Point Srinivasan writes on the impact of Supreme Court orders to release Rajiv killers.

2.  Cover Story : Ramesh Sundaram writes on the Fake News and Fact checking, based on  an exclusive interview with Induja Raghunathan, Fact checking expert and trainer.

3.  A report on the Constitution Day celebration and release of eBook containing the Parliamentary speeches of Ms Supriya Sule.

4.  International : Prof. Dr R Jagannathan writes on the methodology and selection process of Nobel Prize.

5.  Nation :  Na. Vijayashankar, Cyber Law expert writes on the Digital currency released  by RBI.

6.  Freedom fighters:  C Badri wirtes on the less known freedom fighter and tribal leader Tilka Manhji.

7.  Ignited Minds:  Priyadharshni Raghul writes on the concept of Hair donation featuring Suparna Gangal of Pune.  

8.  Triambak's Prince cartoon

This edition may be downloaded from the following link.

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense1122.pdf

We are confident that you will enjoy this edition too.  Please share this with your contacts.  Please send in your comments and suggestions to

editor@corpezine.com


