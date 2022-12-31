Saturday, December 31, 2022

190th (Dec 2022) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on the bad maintenance of Kavi Chakravarthy Kambar's birth place by ASI + Cover Story on the lessons to be learnt by all parties through the three recent elections + Review of Winter Session 2022 of Parliament + Freedom fighter U Narasimha Reddy + Impact of the recent elections in Amercan Government + Prince cartoon

 On behalf of the Editorial Board, I wish all our readers a very happy New Year 2023.   Let us all pray to God Almighty to shower His Blessings on our Nation for all prosperity.

I am happy to share the 190th edition of your eMagazine PreSense with its rich content as usual.

Highlights of this issue:

Editorial: R Nurullah writes on "Kambar Medu", the birthplace of Kavi Chakravarthy Kambar, one of the greatest poets of this nation, maintained by ASI, is being used as open toilet.  
Cover Story: Prime Point Srinivasan writites on the lessons to be learned by BJP, Congress and AAP after the elections of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi MCD.

Health: Yogacharyan Suresh Veera writers on how Surya Namaskar can help individuals to keep good health and to manage basic health problems.

International: T N Ashok writes on how American politics is divided over crucial matters after the elections.

Freedom fighter: C Badri writes on the Inspiring story of U Narasimha Reddy
Reddy

Triambak's Prince cartoon

This edition can be downloaded from the link

I am confident that readers will enjoy reading this edition too. Kindly send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com, so that our Editorial Board can examine your suggestions. Please share this edition with your friends. I will catch up with you next month with more varied content.

Jai Hind

