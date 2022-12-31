Highlights of this issue:





Editorial: R Nurullah writes on "Kambar Medu", the birthplace of Kavi Chakravarthy Kambar, one of the greatest poets of this nation, maintained by ASI, is being used as open toilet.

Cover Story: Prime Point Srinivasan writites on the lessons to be learned by BJP, Congress and AAP after the elections of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi MCD.





Health: Yogacharyan Suresh Veera writers on how Surya Namaskar can help individuals to keep good health and to manage basic health problems.





International: T N Ashok writes on how American politics is divided over crucial matters after the elections.





Freedom fighter: C Badri writes on the Inspiring story of U Narasimha

