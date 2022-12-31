On behalf of the Editorial Board, I wish all our readers a very happy New Year 2023. Let us all pray to God Almighty to shower His Blessings on our Nation for all prosperity.
I am happy to share the 190th edition of your eMagazine PreSense with its rich content as usual.
Highlights of this issue:
Editorial: R Nurullah writes on "Kambar Medu", the birthplace of Kavi Chakravarthy Kambar, one of the greatest poets of this nation, maintained by ASI, is being used as open toilet.
Cover Story: Prime Point Srinivasan writites on the lessons to be learned by BJP, Congress and AAP after the elections of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi MCD.
Health: Yogacharyan Suresh Veera writers on how Surya Namaskar can help individuals to keep good health and to manage basic health problems.
International: T N Ashok writes on how American politics is divided over crucial matters after the elections.
Freedom fighter: C Badri writes on the Inspiring story of U Narasimha
Reddy
Triambak's Prince cartoon
This edition can be downloaded from the link
I am confident that readers will enjoy reading this edition too.
Jai Hind
