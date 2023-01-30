191st (Jan 2023) Edition of eMagazine PreSense | Andaman Islands and Freedom Fighters | Tortures to Freedom Fighters | Massacre of 44 Freedom fighters by Japanese Forces | Interview with Kuldeep Rai Sharma MP | PreSense Team interaction with students of Andaman Islands | Prince Cartoon

This is a 'Republic Day' Special focussing on the contributions made by freedom fighters at Andaman Islands. They were brutally tortured by the British and Japanese Authorities. Hundreds of them were killed. On this day (30th Jan) in 1944, 44 Freedom Fighters belonging to the Indian Independence Leagure (IIL) were shot dead by the Japanese Authorities without trial. As a mark of Homage to those brave martyrs, we are releasing this edition today.

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0123.pdf

Highlights of this issue:

Prince cartoon

Editorial: Andaman Islands and Freedom Fighters

Cover Story: Sufferings of Freedom fighters at Andaman Islands and Cellular Jail

Special Story: How Prem Shanker Pandey was killed by Japanese forces?

A note on Veer Savarkar with pictures of the Cell, where he was imprisoned for 11 years

Exclusive interview with Kuldeep Rai Sharma, MP of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Details of PreSense Team’s visit to various schools.

This edition carries in detail about the Cellular Jail and the massacre of freedom fighters.

