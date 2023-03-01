192nd (Feb 2023) issue of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on International conspiracy to defame India | Sansad Ratna Awards 2023 and PM message | Cover Story in two parts on Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT | Yoga for children | Know your English | Freedom fighter Accamma Cherian | Prince cartoon





On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am happy to share the 192nd edition of your eMagazine PreSense with its rich content as usual.

We are happy to announce that the 13th edition of the Sansad Ratna Awards to be held in Delhi on 25th March 2023. The Jury has already nominated the awardees. Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted all the Awardees through his Twitter handle. During this year, we are crossing the 100th Award mark.

Highlights of this issue:

Prince cartoon - by Triambak Sharma

Editorial: Is there any International conspiracy to damage the image of India? - by K. Srinivasan

Announcement: 13th Edition of Sansad Ratna Awards

Cover Story: In Two parts – Artificial Intelligence and its applications to society. The second part on the ChatGPT and its use. This will be useful for journalists and students. - Chat with Robot by Priyadharshni Rahul

Guest Column: Yoga for Children with simple methods and tips. - by Yogacharyan Suresh Veera

Know your English : Similar sounding words causing confusion. - by T N Ashok

Freedom fighter: Accamma Cherian, Jhansi Rani of Kerala - by C Badri

I am confident that readers will enjoy reading this edition too. Kindly send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com, so that our Editorial Board can examine your suggestions. Please share this edition with your friends. I will catch up with you next month with more varied content.





Please download



https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/ presense0223.pdf



Jai Hind