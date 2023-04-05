193rd (March 2023) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Exclusive issue on 13th Edition of Sansad Ratna Awards 2023 + Sansad Ratna Award moves to next phase after the 100th Award mark





193rd (March 2023) issue of eMagazine PreSense

This edition covers the 13th Edition of Sansad Ratna Awards 2023. During this event, we have crossed the 100th Award mark. With this, Sansad Ratna Award moves from the first Phase to the Second Phase.



Please watch the full proceedings of the event held at Delhi on Saturday, 25th March 2023. Shri Bandaru Dattatreya (Hon'ble Governor of Haryana) and Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal (Hon'ble MoS, Parliamentary Affairs) were th Chief Guests.

8 Lok Sabha Members, 5 Rajya Sabha Members and 2 Departmentally Related Standing Committees were honoured with Sansad Ratna Awards. One Veteran leader was honoured with 'Dr APJ Abdul kalam Lifetime Achievement Award'.

This edition may be downloaded from the link

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0323.pdf

The full proceedings of the event may be watched from this link.