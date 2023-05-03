 194th (April 2023) Edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on the functioning of 17th Lok Sabha + Cover Story on the recent guidelines on Intermediary rules and Media Ethics + Inspiring story of DAV group + Madurai Vaidyanatha Iyer + Book Review + Top performers of Parliament + Reconstitued Sansad Ratna Awards Committee + Cartoonists Day. Download from

We are pleased to release the 194th (April 2023) Edition of eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following conternts.

5th May is being celebrated as International Cartoonists Day globally every year. PreSense greets all cartoonists in India and outside for their great silent contribution.

1. Editorial on the current functioning of 17th Lok Sabha.

2. Cover Story on the recent Government guidelines on intermediary rules and media ethics.

3. Inspiring Story of DAV Group of Schools, started 50 years ago by great visionaries.

4. Top performers of Indian Parliament

6. Newly constituted Sansad Ratna Awards Committee

7. Review of the book "India's Turning Point" authoried by S Narendra. who closely worked with Shri P V Narasimha Rao as the Information Advisor.

8. Freedom fitghter - Madurai Vaidynatha Iyer

The eMagazine may also be downloaded from the link

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0423.pdf

I am confident that readers will enjoy reading this edition too.








