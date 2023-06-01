195th (May 2023) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial z; Lessons to be learnt from the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 + Cover Story: The untold story of Sengol, the symbol of Indian culture and tradition + Ancient Indian Wisdom: Sankalpa Mantra and age of the earth + Prince cartoon + many more

We are pleased to release the 195th (May 2023) edition of eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following content.
1. Editorial: Prime Point Srinivasan analyses the impact of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 and the lessons to be leant by the political parties.
2. Cover Story: Prime Point Srinivasan writes on the untold story of Sengol, the symbol of Indian tradition and culture.
3. Ancient Indian Wisdom: Ramesh Sundaram writes on the Sankalpa Mantra and the age of the earth.
4. Prince cartoon by Triambak Sharma
and many more
The eMagazine may also be downloaded from the link
I am confident that readers will enjoy reading this edition too. Kindly send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com, so that our Editorial Board can examine your suggestions.
