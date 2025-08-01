221st (July 2025) Edition - Exclusive report on 15th Edition of Sansad Ratna Awards ceremony held at New Delhi on 26th July 2025

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am pleased to present the 221st (July 2025) edition of PreSense, featuring another rich array of meaningful content.

On July 26, 2025, the Prime Point Foundation and your eMagazine PreSense organised the 15th Edition of the Sansad Ratna Awards function at New Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi. 15 MPs and 2 Parliamentary Standing Committees received the Sansad Ratna Awards 2025 from the hands of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju.

This issue provides a brief overview of the entire event for the benefit of our readers. Kindly visit the YouTube links to get a feel of the event.

The Editorial is on the Parliament disruption, which is not in the interest of the common man. During this event, we appealed to the MPs and to the Government to ensure zero disruption during the rest of the Lok Sabha Sessions.

In this edition, we have provided a summary of the speeches by the dignitaries, along with links to their speeches.

As usual, our Prince cartoon adorns the opening page. Besides, we have also included the Review of the July 2010 edition and an article on freedom fighter Ambikagiri Raichoudhury of Assam.

As always, we value your feedback at editor@corpezine.com

