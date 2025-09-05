222nd (August 2025) edition of eMagazine PreSense Editorial: Follow Constitutional methods not grammar of anarchy + Cover Story on book launch by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM of Assam + Exclusive interview with T S Krishna Murthy, former Chief Election Commissioner of India on democracy + Freedom fighter Trikendraji Singh + Saraswathy Mahal + Prince cartoon

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am pleased to present the 222nd (Aug 2025) edition of PreSense, featuring another rich array of meaningful content.

Article on Saraswathi Mahal of Thanjavur

Review of the August 2010 edition of PreSense

An Exclusive Interview with Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Shri. T.S. Krishna Murthy.

On 28th August 2025, our book on Freedom Fighters of North East was released by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, at Guwahati. The cover story deals with the experiences of our team.

During the Monsoon Session of 2025, Parliament faced a lot of disruptions, leading to the MPs not being able to raise any problems facing the public. The Editorial deals with the irresponsible action of the opposition parties in disrupting the Parliament, which is against the interests of the common man.

