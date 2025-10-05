223rd (Sep 2025) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on the recent Gen Z violent protest at Ladak + Cover Story on Karur Tragedy in political rally of actor Vijay + Yoga Breathing Technique + AI rogue behaviour + Top performers in Parliament + Freedom fighter Arjun Lal Sethi + Cartoon festival 2025 + Prince cartoon + Review of Sep 2010 edition of PreSense

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am pleased to present the 223 rd (Sep 2025) edition of PreSense , featuring another rich array of meaningful content.

In September, we witnessed violent protests by Gen Z in Nepal and Ladakh. There is also suspicion that some international hands are using our own people as a tool to trigger violent protests. The Editorial analyses the situation and the caution to be exercised by the Government.

In the last week of September 2025, 41 people died in a political rally conducted by the popular actor Vijay at Karur. The cover story deals with how people are crazy about the film stars and search for their leaders on screen.

Other Highlights:

Prince Cartoon

Freedom Fighter Arjun Lal Sethi of Rajasthan

Review of the September 2010 edition of PreSense

Article on AI’s rogue behaviour

Yoga breathing technique

Top-performing Parliamentarians

This edition may be downloaded from the link

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0925.pdf







